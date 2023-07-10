Estadão Contenti

07/10/2023 – 7:14 am

Asian stock markets closed without a single direction this Monday, 10, after weak inflation data from China fueled expectations of new stimulus measures.

In Chinese markets, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.22%, to 3,203.70 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite advanced 0.32%, to 2,036.83 points.

Official data showed that China’s producer price index (PPI) fell 5.4% year-on-year in June, much larger than the 4.6% decline in May. The Chinese consumer price index (CPI), also in the annual comparison, was stable in June, after advancing 0.2% in the previous month.

The inflation numbers are the latest indication that the Chinese recovery is losing steam, after an initial jump in growth that came after the end of restrictions motivated by the covid-19, in December of last year. The weakness of the data, however, also raises hopes that Beijing will be more aggressive in adopting economic stimuli.

In a note to clients, economists at Mizuho Bank predicted “further monetary easing” in China “through cuts in both bank reserve requirements and interest rates, as well as targeted fiscal support to help industrial ventures.”

Accompanying mainland China, the Hang Seng also ensured a positive performance in Hong Kong today, up 0.62% to 18,479.72 points.

In other parts of Asia, however, the day was one of losses: the Japanese Nikkei fell 0.61% in Tokyo, at 32,189.73 points, while the South Korean Kospi retreated 0.24% in Seoul, at 2,520.70 points , in its fifth consecutive trading session of losses, and Taiex recorded a slight decline of 0.07% in Taiwan, at 16,652.80 points.

In the geopolitical scenario, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen concluded an official visit to China over the weekend without significant progress, although she classified the bilateral talks as “direct” and “productive”.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange was in the red in the wake of Chinese data. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.54% in Sydney to 7,004.00 points, hitting the lowest since March 27. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires.























