Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2024 – 5:49

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 08/20/2024 – Asian stock markets closed without a single direction this Tuesday, with some of them boosted by Wall Street’s recent positive sequence and others showing weakness after the maintenance of the main Chinese interest rates.

Leading gains, Japan’s Nikkei index rose 1.80% in Tokyo to 38,062.92 points, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.83% in Seoul to 2,696.63 points and Taiwan’s Taiex rose only marginally by 0.09% to 22,429.10 points.

Yesterday, New York stock markets saw widespread gains for the fifth consecutive trading session, still supported by signs that the US economy is healthier than feared and amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) will begin cutting interest rates in September.

In mainland China and Hong Kong, meanwhile, markets retreated after the PBoC left its key interest rates unchanged. The so-called one-year lending rate (LPR) was kept at 3.35%, while the five-year rate remained at 3.85%. Both rates were cut by 10 basis points last month.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.93% to 2,866.66 points, while the smaller Shenzhen Composite Index fell 1.41% to 1,525.68 points, weighed down by energy and biotechnology stocks. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.33% to 17,511.08 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the blue for the eighth consecutive session, due to the positive repercussion of a series of local corporate balance sheets. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.22% in Sydney, to 7,997.70 points.

Contact: [email protected]

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires