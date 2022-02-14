Asian stocks closed lower on Monday, 14, amid fears about a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The Nikkei index led losses in Asia today, down 2.23% in Tokyo to 27,079.59 points as it returned from a national holiday in Japan. Elsewhere in the region, the Hang Seng fell 1.41% in Hong Kong, at 24,556.57 points, the South Korean Kospi fell 1.57% in Seoul, at 2,704.48 points, and Taiex lost 1.71% in Taiwan, at 17,997.67 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.98% to 3,428.88 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite was down 0.43% to 2,253.13 points.

Concerns have grown in recent days that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine, prompting the US and other countries to encourage their citizens to leave the former Soviet republic. On Friday (11), an assessment by Washington that an attack by Moscow on Ukrainian territory could take place later this month sent the New York stock market down.

In addition to the geopolitical issue, investors in Asia and other parts of the world remain alert to the prospect of US interest rates rising aggressively, with US inflation at the highest level in four decades.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange dribbled the negative tone of the Asian region and stayed in the blue, boosted by oil stocks. After a volatile session in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 ended up trading 0.37% at 7,243.90 points. This morning, tensions between Russians and Ukrainians pushed oil to the highest levels in more than seven years. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

