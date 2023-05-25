Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

05/25/2023 – 7:18 am

Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific ended business this Thursday (25) mostly lower, amid the persistent stalemate in negotiations on the US debt ceiling.

Leading the losses, the Hang Seng fell 1.93% in Hong Kong, at 18,746.92 points, reaching the lowest level of the year a day before a holiday that will keep the local exchange closed, while in mainland China, the Shanghai Composite retreated 0.11%, at 3,201.26 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite dropped 0.17%, at 2,006.13 points, and, in Seoul, the Kospi recorded a low of 0.50%, at 2,554.69 points, after the South Korean central bank left its base rate at 3.5% for the third time in a row.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was also in the red, down 1.05% from the S&P/ASX 200, at 7,138.20 points.

Risk aversion continues to prevail in view of the US government’s difficulties in closing an agreement with the opposition to raise its debt ceiling before June 1, when the world’s largest economy is expected to default on its obligations. Due to the impasse, Fitch this Wednesday placed the US AAA rating on negative observation.

There were, however, positive exceptions in Asia on Thursday. The Japanese Nikkei rose 0.39% in Tokyo, to 30,801.13 points, and the Taiex advanced 0.82% in Taiwan, to 16,292.00 points. Both markets were boosted by stocks linked to semiconductors, a day after Nvidia surprised with sales projections, as the American chipmaker advances in the development of systems based on artificial intelligence (AI). With information from Dow Jones Newswires.
























