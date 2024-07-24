Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2024 – 6:49

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 07/24/2024 – Asian stock markets closed lower on Wednesday, as investors observed the negative reaction to earnings reports from American big techs Tesla and Alphabet.

Japan’s Nikkei index fell 1.11% in Tokyo to 39,154.85 points, also amid caution due to expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates again, while the Hang Seng fell 0.91% in Hong Kong to 17,311.05 points, pressured by technology stocks, and the South Korean Kospi fell 0.56% in Seoul to 2,578.71 points, with a weak performance by Samsung Electronics (-2.3%).

In mainland China, the day was also marked by losses, led by real estate and auto stocks. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.46% to 2,901.95 points, while the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite Index fell more sharply, by 1.32% to 1,546.29 points.

In Taiwan, there was no business today due to a local holiday.

Yesterday afternoon, in the US, electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, released their quarterly results. Tesla’s results were disappointing, sending its shares down in the after-hours and pre-market trading in New York. Alphabet’s results exceeded expectations, but comments made during a conference call weighed on the company’s shares.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was also in the red today, weighed down by oil stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.09% in Sydney, to 7,963.70 points.

