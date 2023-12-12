Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/12/2023 – 6:31

By Gabriel Bueno da Costa*

São Paulo, 12/12/2023 – Asian stock markets recorded gains this Tuesday. Expectations of stimulus in China benefited the local stock market, while in Tokyo the situation was more restrained, with expectations for important monetary policy decisions this week, including that of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank), this Wednesday.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed up 0.40%, at 3,003.44 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which has a smaller scope, rose 0.15%, to 1,954.25 points. There was speculation about more stimulus measures by Beijing following recent meetings of officials. Among sectors, real estate stood out, with Poly Developments & Holdings Group up 7.6% and Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development up 4.7%. Stocks linked to the medical sector fell, such as Eyebright Medical Technology Beijing, down 2.5%.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei index advanced 0.16%, at 32,843.70 points. The Japanese stock market showed more momentum, but contained the movement, with some caution ahead of important monetary policy decisions this week, according to Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. Among stocks in focus, Renesas Electronics rose 4.4% and Screen Holdings, 3.05%, while Fujitsu rose 2.4%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index advanced 1.07%, to 16,374.50 points. On the Seoul Stock Exchange, the Kospi index advanced 0.39%, to 2,535.27 points. Shipping and semiconductor shipping stocks supported gains, with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering up 4.0% and SK Hynix up 1.6%. In Taiwan, the Taiex index rose 0.19%, to 17,450.63 points.

In Oceania, on the Sydney Stock Exchange, the S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.50%, at 7,235.30 points. Almost all sectors ended in positive territory, despite worsening business confidence and still weak consumer sentiment. Among technology stocks, Xero was up 3.8% and WiseTech Global was up 2.9%, with Altium up 1.3%.

* With information from Dow Jones Newswires