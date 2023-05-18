Estadão Contenti

05/18/2023 – 7:03 am

Asian stocks closed higher on Thursday, the 18th, following the positive tone of Wall Street, amid hopes that the US will be able to reach an agreement on the ceiling of its debt in the coming days.

Leading the gains in Asia, the Japanese Nikkei index rose 1.60% in Tokyo, to 30,573.93 points, while the Hang Seng advanced 0.85% in Hong Kong, to 19,727.25 points, the South Korean Kospi guaranteed high of 0.83% in Seoul, to 2,515.40 points, and the Taiex appreciated 1.11% in Taiwan, to 16,101.88 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.40%, to 3,297.32 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite presented a modest increase of 0.13%, to 2,028.68 points.

The appetite for risk in Asia came after signs that the US government and US congressional leaders are closer to closing a deal to raise the federal debt ceiling and avoid a default situation. According to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, it is possible that there will be a deal “by the end of the week”.

Before leaving for Japan, where he will attend the G7 leaders’ summit, US President Joe Biden also expressed confidence that the current impasse over the debt ceiling will be overcome.

Reacting to signs of progress in Washington trading, New York stocks ended Wednesday’s trading up more than 1%.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market followed the generally good mood, and the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.52% in Sydney, at 7,236.80 points.
























