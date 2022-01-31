Asian stocks closed trading on Monday, 31, higher, following the positive performance of Wall Street at the end of last week, amid holidays in China and other parts of the region.

Japan’s Nikkei index rose 1.07% in Tokyo today to 27,001.98 points, and the Hang Seng index rose 1.07% in Hong Kong to 23,802.26 points.

Markets in China and Taiwan will remain closed throughout the week due to the Lunar New Year holiday. In South Korea, which also celebrates its New Year, the exchanges will reopen on Thursday (3).

The positive tone in Asia came after the New York stock exchanges closed with robust gains on Friday (28), reversing losses from the previous days and boosted in part by Apple’s latest quarterly balance sheet. Investors on Wall Street, however, remain worried about the prospect of interest rate hikes in the US.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market ignored New York and Asia, and the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.24% in Sydney today, at 6,971.60 points, pressured by financial stocks. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

