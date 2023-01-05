Asian stock markets closed higher on Thursday, the 5th, after Wall Street’s recovery the day before and amid signs of improvement in activity in the Chinese service sector. The Japanese Nikkei index rose 0.40% in Tokyo, to 25,820.80 points, while the Hang Seng advanced 1.25% in Hong Kong, to 21,052.17 points, the South Korean Kospi gained 0.38% in Seoul , at 2,264.65 points, and Taiex recorded a gain of 0.72% in Taiwan, at 14,301.05 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was up 1.01%, to 3,155.22 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite advanced 1.59%, to 2,037.14 points.

The good mood in Asia came with the recovery of stock markets in New York, which on Wednesday returned to the blue after two negative trading sessions, although the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) has signaled in its last minutes of monetary policy which intends to continue raising interest rates this year to combat inflationary pressures.

Also contributing to risk appetite was the PMI for Chinese services released by Caixin/S&P Global, which rose from 46.7 in November to 48 in December. Despite the advance, the reading indicates that the sector continues to contract, pressured by new waves of infections after the abrupt reversal of Beijing’s “covid zero” policy.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange was practically stable, with a marginal rise of 0.05% in the S&P/ASX 200, at 7063.60 points.