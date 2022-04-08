Asian stocks closed higher on Friday, 8, following the modest recovery of Wall Street yesterday, despite concerns about the prospect of monetary tightening in the US and the progress of the war in Ukraine.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.36% in Tokyo today to 26,985.80 points, while China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.47% to 3,251.85 points, Hang Seng up 0.29% in Hong Kong, at 21,872.01 points, the South Korean Kospi was up 0.17% in Seoul, at 2,700.39 points, and the Taiex registered a gain of 0.62% in Taiwan, at 17,284.54 points.

Exception in Asia, the also Chinese Shenzhen Composite, which brings together companies with lower market value, fell 0.32%, to 2,080.77 points.

Risk appetite prevailed in the Asian region after the New York stock exchanges closed yesterday’s business with small gains, outlining a reaction after two days of declines.

Investors, however, remain cautious after the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) gave clear signs that it intends to withdraw monetary stimulus at a stronger pace to combat the persistence of inflation in the coming months, a factor that kept shares on Wall Street. pressed throughout the week.

Furthermore, the developments of the war between Russians and Ukrainians remain on the radar. On Thursday, Russia was suspended from the UN human rights body after suffering a series of new sanctions on charges of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange was also in the blue today. The S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.47% in Sydney at 7,478.00 points. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

