07/01/2024 – 6:31

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 07/01/2024 – Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday, as investors digested data on Chinese manufacturing activity and business confidence in Japan.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.92% to 2,994.73 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite index rose 0.77% to 1,630.49 points, driven by oil stocks.

The official Chinese industrial PMI was unchanged in June compared to May, at 49.5, frustrating expectations of an increase and suggesting a contraction in manufacturing, but the one calculated by S&P Global/Caixin showed a slight increase last month, at 51.8, indicating expansion in the sector. The official and S&P Global surveys use different samples.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Japanese Nikkei index rose slightly by 0.12% in Tokyo, to 39,631.06 points, the South Korean Kospi advanced by 0.23% in Seoul, to 2,804.31 points, and the Taiex registered a slight gain of 0.11% in Taiwan, at 23,058.57 points. In Hong Kong, there was no trading today due to a public holiday.

The Bank of Japan’s quarterly survey, known as “Tankan”, showed a modest improvement in the confidence of the country’s largest manufacturers in the quarter ended in June. On the other hand, a revised gross domestic product (GDP) showed that the Japanese economy suffered an annualized 2.9% decline in the quarter through March, larger than the decline initially estimated at 1.8%.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market ignored Asia and remained in the red, pressured by technology stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.22% in Sydney, to 7,750.70 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires