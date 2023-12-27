Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/27/2023 – 6:04

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 12/27/2023 – Asian stock markets closed higher this Wednesday, following positive industrial profit data from China and amid the recovery of video game shares in Hong Kong.

In mainland China markets, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.54% to 2,914.61 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite index advanced 0.56% to 1,776.51 points. Official research showed that profits at large Chinese industrial companies jumped 29.5% year on year in November, gaining momentum from October's 2.7% advance and marking the fourth consecutive month of increases.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng ended its first trading session after Christmas with an increase of 1.74%, at 16,624.84 points. The shares of NetEase and Tencent, which have a strong presence in the video games area, rose 12% and 4% respectively, partially reversing recent losses, after Chinese regulators eased their stance in relation to restrictions on the sector.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 1.13% to 33,861.24 points, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.42% in Seoul to 2,613.50 points, and the Taiex rose 0.79% in Taiwan, at 17,891.50 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was also in the black, as it also resumed business after Christmas. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.79% in Sydney, to 7,561.20 points.

Contact: [email protected]

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires