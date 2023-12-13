Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/12/2023 – 5:53

By Gabriel Bueno da Costa*

São Paulo, 12/13/2023 – Asian stock markets did not have a single signal this Wednesday, but the negative signal predominated. Shanghai recorded a loss of more than 1%, with skepticism among investors about new stimulus from China, and Seoul was close to that, while in Tokyo there was a gain, with limited momentum and expectations for a later decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank American).

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed down 1.15%, at 2,968.76 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which has a smaller scope, fell 1.21%, to 1,930.53 points. The picture worsened in the afternoon, after a local annual economic conference ended without announcing any major stimulus to boost growth. Chief economist at Hang Seng Bank, Dan Wang believes that Beijing should resort to ordinary measures to try to rescue the real estate sector and deal with local government debt, without any major news on that front. Today, beverage and food stocks pulled losses, with Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory down 3.7% and Kweichow Moutai down 2.9%. On the other hand, pharmaceutical companies and companies linked to the medical sector showed gains, with Chongqing Taiji Industry up 4.0% and Tasly Pharmaceutical, up 1.5%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 0.89% to 16,228.75 points. In Taiwan, the Taiex advanced 0.10%, to 17,468.83 points, oscillating negative for part of the afternoon, but confirming gains.

On the Seoul Stock Exchange, the Kospi index fell 0.97%, to 2,510.66 points. The South Korean market registered losses following three days of gains, today with battery, defense and robotics shares under pressure. Electric battery makers LG Energy Solutions and Samsung SDI fell 3.4% and 3.6%, respectively.

In Oceania, in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.31%, at 7,257.80 points. The Australian market thus maintained its positive outlook this week, even though shares in the energy sector retreated this Wednesday. Stocks in the healthcare sector drove the gains, with PolyNovo up 5.5% and Ramsay Health Care up 1.9%.

* With information from Dow Jones Newswires