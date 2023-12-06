Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/12/2023 – 5:50

By Gabriel Bueno da Costa*

São Paulo, 12/06/2023 – Asian stock markets did not have a single direction this Wednesday. In Shanghai the picture was one of contained losses, one day after Moody’s reaffirmed China’s rating at A1, but changed the outlook from stable to negative. In Tokyo, there was an increase of around 2%, with investors looking for bargains after recent losses in the Japanese market.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed down 0.11%, at 2,968.93 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which has a smaller scope, rose 0.55%, to 1,940.72 points. In Shanghai, banks were under pressure, but shares linked to agricultural commodities and food rose. Electric battery maker BYD rose 2.5% after its chief executive announced a plan to buy up to 200 million yuan worth of shares.

The CSI300 index, of blue chip shares in China, reached its lowest point since February 2019 today, extending Tuesday’s losses, but recovered and closed up 0.16%, at 3,399.60 points.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index advanced 0.83%, to 16,463.26 points. Several share buyback plans collaborated to support the mood. Swire Pacific, for example, rose 17% after saying it plans to buy back up to HK$6 billion worth of shares.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index rose 2.04%, to 33,445.90 points. Search for lower prices after recent losses was a reason given in this session.

On the Seoul Stock Exchange, the Kospi advanced 0.04%, to 2,495.38 points, but closed at the day’s low. Entertainment stocks rose, while shipping stocks were among the decliners. Pan Ocean fell 5.5%, among stocks in focus. In Taiwan, the Taiex index rose 0.19%, to 17,360.72 points.

In Oceania, the S&P/ASX 200 closed up 1.65%, at 7,178.40 points, on the Sydney Stock Exchange. The Australian market thus recorded its biggest daily gain since November 2022, after data showed an economic slowdown in the country in the third quarter, amid a recent tightening of monetary policy. Consumer-related stocks and banking stocks were among the gains.

Contact: [email protected]

* With information from Dow Jones Newswires