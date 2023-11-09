Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 5:52

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 11/09/2023 – Asian stock markets closed without a single direction this Thursday, with some recovering from recent losses and others pressured by weak inflation data from China.

The Japanese Nikkei index rose 1.49% in Tokyo, to 32,646.46 points, driven by technology and automotive stocks, while the South Korean Kospi advanced 0.23% in Seoul, to 2,427.08 points, after a volatile session with slight fluctuations, and the Taiex was close to stability in Taiwan, with a marginal increase of 0.03%, at 16,745.65 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was also practically stable, with a slight gain of 0.03%, at 3,053.28 points, while the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell 0.47% to 1,911.89 points. In Hong Kong, the day was negative, with the Hang Seng falling 0.33%, to 17,711.29 points.

A new round of weak inflation numbers weighed on businesses in China and Hong Kong.

China’s consumer prices fell 0.2% year on year in October, while producer prices fell 2.6% in the same comparison, signaling that demand remains weak as the world’s second largest economy still struggles to recover. recover from the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the black today, helped by the good performance of shares of large local companies. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.28% in Sydney, to 7,014.90 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires