Asian stock markets closed with no single direction and slight variations this Thursday, 11, while investors digested the latest inflation data from the US and China, the two largest economies in the world.

The Japanese Nikkei index had a marginal high of 0.02% in Tokyo, at 29,126.72 points, while the Hang Seng fell 0.09% in Hong Kong, at 19,743.79 points, the South Korean Kospi retreated 0.22% in Seoul, at 2,491.00 points, and Taiex lost 0.81% in Taiwan, at 15,514.64 points.

Among Chinese markets, the Shanghai Composite recorded a low of 0.29%, at 3,309.55 points, but the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite advanced 0.17%, at 2,032.77 points.

This Wednesday, in the US, data showed that the annual rate of consumer inflation (CPI) American slowed to 4.9% in April, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) will leave its interest rates unchanged at the June meeting after raising them continuously for over a year.

In China, the CPI had an annual high of just 0.1% in April, well below analysts’ expectations. This is the smallest advance of the Chinese CPI in more than two years. For analysts at Nomura, the contained numbers suggest that the Chinese post-covid recovery continued to weaken last month.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange was slightly in the red, pressured by mining stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.05% in Sydney at 7,251.90 points. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.