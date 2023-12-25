Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/25/2023 – 12:18

Asian stock markets that opened on Monday saw modest gains due to low trading volume with investors away for the Christmas holiday.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Stock Exchange rose 0.14%, to 2,919.81 points, reversing initial losses after Beijing softened its stance on the online gaming industry, approving 105 games. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which has a smaller scope, gained 0.13%, at 2,370.00 points.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index closed slightly up 0.26%, at 33,254.03 points. The advance was driven by technology companies, but trading was limited by the Christmas holiday. Furthermore, in a speech, Bank of Japan (BoJ) President Kazuo Ueda said that the probability of achieving the inflation target was gradually increasing, and that he might consider policy changes if the projection of achieving 2% on a sustainable basis increased.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index rose 0.05% to 17,604.84 points. The Hong Kong market was closed this Monday, as was the Seoul Stock Exchange. In Oceania, the Sydney Stock Exchange also did not open.