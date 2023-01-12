Asian stock markets closed with marginal to modest gains this Thursday, the 12th, with investors hoping that US consumer inflation (CPI) data will show a further slowdown in prices, paving the way for US interest rates to rise at a faster pace. slow.

The Japanese Nikkei index was practically stable in Tokyo, with a slight rise of 0.01%, at 26,449.82 points, while the Hang Seng rose 0.36% in Hong Kong, at 21,514.10 points, and the South Korean Kospi advanced 0.24% in Seoul, at 2,365.10 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite recorded a rise of 0.05%, to 3,163.45 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite, of 0.10%, to 2,048.77 points.

Exception, the Taiex fell 0.13% in the Taiwanese market today, to 14,731.64 points.

Attention in Asia and in other parts of the world is focused this Thursday on the report on the US CPI, which, according to analysts, should indicate a new cooling in prices, allowing for an easing of the monetary tightening promoted by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank American) almost a year ago. Throughout 2022, the Fed raised its base interest rates on seven occasions, in an attempt to combat skyrocketing US inflation.

With the focus on the US, China’s inflation numbers revealed overnight were in the background. The annual Chinese CPI rate accelerated from 1.6% in November to 1.8% in December, as a result of the abrupt reversal of Beijing’s “covid zero” policy, but came in line with expectations.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange performed more robustly, helped by financial stocks and the oil sector. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.18% in Sydney to 7,280.40 points. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.