Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/11/2023 – 6:30

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 11/06/2023 – Asian stock markets closed significantly higher this Monday, after Wall Street guaranteed the best weekly performance this year amid hopes that US base interest rates will begin to fall sooner.

Leading the gains in Asia, the Kospi index jumped 5.66% in Seoul, to 2,502.37 points, after a measure prohibiting the sale of short shares in South Korea came into force again, while the Japanese Nikkei returned from a holiday with an increase of 2.37% in Tokyo, at 32,798.48 points, the Hang Seng rose 1.71% in Hong Kong, at 17,966.59 points, and the Taiex registered an increase of 0.86% in Taiwan, at 16,649. 36 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.91% to 3,058.41 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite rose 2.13% to 1,914.97 points.

Last week, New York stocks posted solid gains of around 5% to 6.5%, the biggest in 2023, after weak data from the US labor market and services sector reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve ( Fed, the American central bank) will not only no longer raise its basic interest rates, but may already start reducing them from May of next year.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was also in the black today, but in a more cautious tone, awaiting an interest rate decision from the country’s central bank, the RBA, to be announced in the early hours of this Tuesday (07). In its fifth positive session, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.28% in Sydney, to 6,997.40 points.

Contact: [email protected]

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires