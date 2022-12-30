Asian stock markets closed higher this Friday, the 30th, following Wall Street’s recovery, but almost all ended 2022 with double-digit losses amid concerns about the impact of covid-19 on the Chinese economy, Russia’s war on Ukraine and aggressive interest rate hikes in the US and Europe.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.51% this Friday, to 3,089.26 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite advanced 0.37%, to 1,975.61 points. In the accumulated result for the year, however, the indices fell by 15% and 22%, respectively.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.20% this Friday, at 19,781.41 points, but ended 2022 down 15% compared to the end of last year.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei was stable in this Friday’s business, at 26,094.50 points. Throughout the year, the Japanese index suffered losses of 9.37%.

Taiex rose 0.37% in Taiwan, but reached the end of 2022 with losses of almost 23%.

The South Korean market, which did not operate this Friday due to the New Year holiday, has accumulated a 25% drop this year.

On Thursday, New York stocks posted robust gains, reversing losses from the previous day, on the back of solid US labor market data. Wall Street, however, is heading to end 2022 with the worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis.

Oceania

In Oceania, the Australian S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.26% in Sydney after a shorter session on Friday, at 7,038.70 points. In 2022, however, it accumulated a loss of 7.3%, the largest since 2018.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires