By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 01/10/2024 – Asian stock markets closed mostly lower this Wednesday, after a tepid trading session on Wall Street, but the Japanese market disagreed and renewed its highest in almost 34 years.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.54% to 2,877.70 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell 0.76% to 1,732.74 points, with losses led by software and insurance stocks after advance yesterday amid expectations of new monetary stimulus.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng fell 0.57% in Hong Kong, to 16,097.28 points, the South Korean Kospi fell 0.75% in Seoul, to 2,541.98 points, and the Taiex fell of 0.40% in Taiwan, at 17,465.63 points.

Yesterday, the New York stock exchanges had a mixed and weak performance, while waiting for US consumer inflation (CPI) data that will only be known tomorrow (11).

In Tokyo, however, the Japanese Nikkei overcame the bad mood in the Asian region today and jumped 2.01%, to 34,441.72 points, reaching above the level of 34 thousand points for the first time since March 1990. The index was boosted by shares linked to electronics and car manufacturers.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market followed the negative bias of Asia: the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.69% in Sydney, to 7,468.50 points. Mining companies led the fall, but banks and insurance companies also retreated.

