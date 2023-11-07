Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/11/2023 – 6:10

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 11/07/2023 – Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific closed mostly lower this Tuesday, after weak export data from China and a new increase in Treasury interest rates weighed on investor sentiment.

Leading losses in the region, the Kospi index fell 2.33% in Seoul to 2,443.96 points, succumbing to profit-taking after jumping almost 5.7% in the previous session as the temporary ban on short selling of shares was resumed. in South Korea, while the Japanese Nikkei fell 1.34% in Tokyo, to 32,271.82 points, and the Hang Seng lost 1.65% in Hong Kong, to 17,670.16 points.

Official research showed that China’s exports suffered an annual drop of 6.4% in October, much greater than expected, leaving an unexpected 3% rise in imports in the background and sustaining fears about the pace of recovery of the second largest economy of the world.

The predominance of bad mood in Asia also came after Treasury interest rates rose again yesterday, following an unfavorable quarterly report on credit conditions in the USA.

Chinese markets, however, ended up being mixed today. The Shanghai Composite index fell marginally by 0.04%, to 3,057.27 points, while the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite index advanced 0.17%, to 1,918.22 points, erasing earlier losses.

In Taiwan, Taiex also countered the day’s negative bias, with a modest increase of 0.21%, to 16,684.95 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the red, as the local central bank raised interest rates again, after a four-month break. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.29% in Sydney, to 6977.10 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires