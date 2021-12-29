Asian stocks closed mostly on a fall on Wednesday, amid caution at the trading desks, fueled by uncertainties regarding the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. The resurgence of the pandemic threatens the traditional year-end rally in global equity markets.

In China, the city of Xian, in the central region, entered the seventh day of lockdown today after adding an additional 151 cases of covid-19. In this environment, the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index ended the session down 0.83%, at 23,086.54 points. The Shanghai Stock Exchange dropped 0.91%, to 3,597.00 points, while Shenzhen – of smaller coverage – lost 0.81%, to 2,494.41 points.

The losses in Chinese markets came despite the government’s efforts to maintain the strength of the world’s second-largest economy. Over the past two days, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has increased the injection of short-term liquidity into the banking system.

In South Korea, the Kospi index retreated 0.89%, to 2,993.29 points, on the Seoul Stock Exchange. Shares in Samsung Electronics were down 1.42% after the lockdown in Xian affected local production of the company’s semiconductor chips.

In Japan, the Nikkei, from Tokyo, fell 0.56%, to 28,906.88 points. Health officials in two of the country’s largest cities – Tokyo and Osaka – have urged people to avoid crowding around New Year’s Eve festivities as the volume of covid-19 infections rises.

Against the negative climate in the region, Taiwan’s Taiex index rose 0.28% to 18,248.28 points. Gains were led by technology companies, with Davicom Semiconductor up 9.90%, followed by Solomon Technology (+9.85%).

In Oceania, the S&P/ASX 200, in Sydney, rose 1.21%, to 7,509.80 points, in adjustments after having been closed two consecutive sessions.

