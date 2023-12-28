Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/28/2023 – 5:39

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 12/28/2023 – Asian stock markets closed mostly higher this Thursday, with gains led by Hong Kong, amid the global appreciation trend of stock markets with expectations of monetary easing.

The Hang Seng rose 2.52% in Hong Kong to 17,043.53 points, thanks to strong demand for technology and real estate stocks. For the year, however, the semi-autonomous territory's index shows the worst performance in the Asia and Pacific region, with losses of around 14%.

In mainland China, markets were favored today by stocks linked to tourism and semiconductors. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.38%, to 2,954.70 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite secured a more significant increase, of 2.30%, to 1,817.38 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi gained 1.60% in Seoul, at 2,655.28 points, the trading high, while Taiex registered a slight rise of 0.11% in Taiwan, at 17,910.37. points.

The positive bias in the Asian region is also supported by advances in the New York and European markets at the end of the year, given the expectation that large central banks will begin to reduce interest rates in the first half of 2024.

On the other hand, the Nikkei fell 0.42% in Tokyo today to 33,539.62 points, taking profits after rising more than 1% yesterday, as the strengthening of the yen against the dollar weighed on shares of exporting companies such as automakers Toyota (-1.04%) and Honda (-0.20%).

In Oceania, the Australian stock market followed most Asian pairs, with an increase of 0.70% in the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney, at 7,614.30 points.

