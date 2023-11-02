Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/11/2023 – 5:42

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 11/02/2023 – Asian stock markets closed mostly higher this Thursday, one day after the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) indicated that it may no longer need to raise interest rates, but the Chinese ones retreated, pressured by technology stocks.

Leading gains in the region, the Taiex index jumped 2.23% in Taiwan to 16,396.95 points, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.81% in Seoul to 2,343.12 points, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.10 % in Tokyo, at 31,949.89 points, and the Hang Seng registered a gain of 0.75% in Hong Kong, at 17,230.59 points.

As was widely expected, the Fed yesterday left its interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25% to 5.50% for the second time in a row. The president of the American Central Bank, Jerome Powell, admitted that a recent jump in Treasury yields and the consequent weakness of shares on Wall Street have helped to slow down the American economy, which paves the way for the Fed to continue combating inflation without implementing new interest increases. The Fed’s announcement helped boost New York stock markets on Wednesday (01).

On the other hand, mainland China markets were in the red today, influenced by a drop in shares of semiconductor and hardware manufacturers. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.45% to 3,009.41 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell 1% to 1,853.38 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was also favored by the Fed, and the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.90% in Sydney, to 6,899.70 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires