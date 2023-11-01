Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2023 – 5:44

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 11/01/2023 – Asian stock markets closed mostly higher this Wednesday, with the help of positive balance sheets and awaiting an interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), but new data Chinese manufacturing weaknesses weighed on businesses in Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Leading the gains in the region, the Japanese Nikkei index jumped 2.41% in Tokyo, to 31,601.65 points, favored by shares of companies that released strong quarterly balance sheets, such as carmaker Toyota (+4.71%), while the south -Korean Kospi advanced 1.03% in Seoul, to 2,301.56 points, and Taiex showed a modest gain of 0.23% in Taiwan, to 16,038.56 points.

The expectation is that the Fed will maintain interest rates for the second time in a row, in the middle of the afternoon today. Therefore, investors in Asia and other parts of the world will pay more attention to comments from the president of the American Central Bank, Jerome Powell, on the outlook for monetary policy.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite rose slightly by 0.14%, to 3,023.08 points, but the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell by 0.13%, to 1,872.15 points, following further evidence of fragility in the manufacturing sector.

Research by S&P Global in partnership with Caixin showed that the Chinese industrial PMI fell to 49.5 in October, falling below the 50 barrier – which indicates a contraction in manufacturing – for the first time since July. The result was identical to the official number released yesterday.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng ended the session with a marginal drop in the wake of the disappointing PMI, with a loss of 0.06%, at 17,101.78 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the black today, driven by large iron ore producers, such as BHP and Rio Tinto. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.85% in Sydney, to 6,838.30 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires

