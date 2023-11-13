Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/11/2023 – 6:20

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 11/13/2023 – Asian stock markets closed mostly higher this Monday, awaiting a meeting this week between the presidents of the USA, Joe Biden, and China, Xi Jinping.

Leading the gains in Asia, the Hang Seng index rose 1.30% in Hong Kong, to 17,426.21 points, breaking a sequence of four negative sessions, thanks to the good performance of technology shares, while the Japanese Nikkei rose only marginally. of 0.05% in Tokyo, to 32,585.11 points, and Taiex rose 0.94% in Taiwan, to 16,839.29 points.

In mainland China, gains were moderate, 0.25% in the case of the Shanghai Composite, at 3,046.53 points, and 0.56% in the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite, at 1,914.41 points.

Biden and Xi are scheduled to meet on Wednesday (15), in California, in the first meeting in a year between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies. Both should seek to bring greater stability to a relationship that is defined by differences on issues such as export controls, the situation in Taiwan and the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

An exception in Asia today, the South Korean Kospi fell 0.24% in Seoul, to 2,403.76 points, reversing gains from earlier in the trading session.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market ignored the positive bias in the Asian region and was in the red, after the local central bank – known as RBA – warned that domestic inflation was expected to slow down at a more gradual pace than previously imagined. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.40% in Sydney, to 6,948.80 points.

Contact: [email protected]

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires and Associated Press