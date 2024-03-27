Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/27/2024 – 5:49

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 03/27/2024 – Asian stock exchanges closed without a single direction this Wednesday, with the Chinese stocks pressured by technology stocks and the Tokyo market favored by the devaluation of the yen.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite index fell 1.26%, to 2,993.14 points, returning to below the psychological barrier of 3,000 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite had a more significant drop, of 2.8%, to 1,703 .25 points. Tech stocks such as Sangfor Technologies (-7.1%), 360 Security Technology (-6.7%) and Qi An Xin Technology (-6)% weighed on business.

Data that showed a recovery in Chinese industrial profit, which had an annual expansion of 10.2% in the first two months of 2024, after falling 2.3% throughout last year, took a backseat.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei rose 0.90%, to 40,762.73 points, after the yen briefly reached its lowest level against the dollar since July 1990, a factor that tends to support shares in exporting companies. But it was the real estate sector that led gains today, following news that the average land price in Japan rose 2.3% in 2023, the biggest increase since 1990: Sumitomo Realty & Development jumped 5.2% and Daito Trust Construction advanced 2.7%.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng fell 1.36% in Hong Kong to 16,392.84 points, and South Korea's Kospi lost a marginal 0.07% in Seoul to 2,755.11 points, while the Taiex showed a slight gain of 0.37% in Taiwan, at 20,200.12 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the black, after lower-than-expected inflation data fueled hopes that the RBA – the country's central bank – might reduce its base interest rate. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.51% in Sydney, to 7,819.60 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires