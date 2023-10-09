Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 5:49

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 10/09/2023 – Stock exchanges in Asia and the Pacific closed without a single direction this Monday, amid geopolitical tensions triggered by attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Israel over the weekend and the recovery of Chinese markets after the Golden Week holiday.

In mainland China, stock trading returned from another week of holiday with slight pressure. The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.44% today, to 3,096.92 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite index fell slightly by 0.09%, to 1,908.64 points. Weighing on sentiment were weaker-than-expected tourism data from the Golden Week holiday and the conflict in the Middle East, which led oil prices to jump more than 4% late last night.

“Disturbances or escalations in the (Middle East) region could have far-reaching implications for energy markets, global supply chains and geopolitical dynamics,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note to clients.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index advanced 0.18%, to 17,517.40 points, after a session halved due to a temporary typhoon warning.

Elsewhere in Asia, stock exchanges in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan did not trade today due to local holidays.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the black for the third consecutive session, partly helped by oil company shares. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.23% in Sydney, to 6,970.20 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires and Associated Press