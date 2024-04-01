Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/04/2024 – 6:13

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 04/01/2024 – Asian stock markets closed without a single direction this Monday, as encouraging manufacturing data boosted Chinese shares and an unfavorable business confidence survey weighed on business in Tokyo.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.19% to 3,077.38 points, ensuring the best daily performance since February 29, while the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite advanced 2.38% to 1,789.25 points.

The latest Chinese industrial PMIs came in above expectations. The official rose to 50.8 in March, pointing to the first expansion in manufacturing after five months of contraction, while the S&P Global/Caixin reading rose to 51.1 last month, reaching the highest level since February 2023.

On the other hand, the Nikkei fell 1.40% in Tokyo today, to 39,803.09 points, after the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) Tankan survey showed that sentiment among the country's large manufacturers deteriorated for the first time in four quarters.

Elsewhere in Asia, the South Korean Kospi was close to stability in Seoul, with a slight increase of 0.04%, at 2,747.86 points, and the Taiex fell 0.36% in Taiwan, at 20,222.33 points.

The Hong Kong and Australian markets, the main ones in Oceania, did not operate today due to the Easter holiday.

Contact: [email protected]

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires