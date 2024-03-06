Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/03/2024 – 5:42

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 03/06/2024 – Asian stock exchanges closed without a single direction this Wednesday, while investors remain attentive to developments in the main annual meeting of Chinese leaders and await comments from the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank ), Jerome Powell.

In mainland China, market performance was mixed, with the Shanghai Composite index down 0.26% at 3,039.93 points and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite index up 0.22% at 1,722.05 points, waiting of more news from the annual legislative meeting that began yesterday and runs until the 10th. At the opening of the event, the Chinese government set an economic growth target of 5% for 2024, the same as 2023, expanded the defense budget, revealed plans for issue special bonds and said it will aim for a 3% fiscal deficit this year.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng rose 1.70% in Hong Kong, to 16,438.09 points, with the help of technology stocks, reversing part of the 2.61% fall it suffered in the previous session, while the Japanese Nikkei was practically stable in Tokyo, with a marginal loss of 0.02%, at 40,090.78 points, the South Korean Kospi fell 0.30% in Seoul, at 2,641.49 points, and the Taiex rose 0.58% in Taiwan, at 19,499.45 points.

Business in the Asian region was also marked by caution, as Fed President Jerome Powell will testify on monetary policy in the US Congress in the coming hours. His comments tend to influence expectations of when the US Central Bank will be able to start reducing US basic interest rates.

In Oceania, the Sydney stock exchange returned to the black today, after two days of losses, as data showed that the Australian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the previous three months, as if expected. The S&P/ASX 200 index had a slight increase of 0.13%, at 7,733.50 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires