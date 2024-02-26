Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/26/2024 – 5:50

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 02/26/2024 – Asian stock exchanges closed without a single direction this Monday, with Tokyo renewing its historic high and Shanghai interrupting a long sequence of gains.

Returning from a holiday in Japan, the Nikkei index rose 0.35% in Tokyo today, to 39,233.71 points, supported by retailer shares and reaching an all-time high for the second session in a row.

In mainland China, markets performed mixed. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.93% to 2,977.02 points, in a likely profit-taking move, after advancing for eight consecutive sessions amid stimulus measures and initiatives by the Chinese government to stabilize stock prices. The less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite, on the other hand, rose 0.44% to 1,677.15 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng fell 0.54% in Hong Kong to 16,634.74 points and South Korea's Kospi shed 0.77% in Seoul to 2,647.08 points, while the Taiex posted a modest gain of 0.31% in Taiwan, at 18,948.05 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the black for the third consecutive session, helped by shares in the banking sector. The S&P/ASX 200 rose slightly by 0.12% in Sydney, to 7,652.80 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires