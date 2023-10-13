Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/10/2023 – 5:44

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 10/13/2023 – Asian stock markets closed lower this Friday, amid renewed concerns about the path of interest rates in the US following strong data from the American economy. Investors in the region also evaluated China’s latest inflation and foreign trade figures.

Leading losses in Asia, the Hang Seng index fell 2.33% in Hong Kong to 17,813.45 points, while the Japanese Nikkei fell 0.55% in Tokyo to 32,315.99 points, the South Korean Kospi gave up 0. .95% in Seoul, at 2,456.15 points, and Taiex registered a modest drop of 0.26% in Taiwan, at 16,782.57 points.

In mainland China, the day was equally negative: the Shanghai Composite fell 0.64%, to 3,088.10 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell 0.79%, to 1,905.41 points.

Yesterday, bets that US interest rates will remain at high levels for longer gained strength again after US consumer inflation (CPI) data exceeded expectations. The country’s job market also showed new signs of strength. As a result, Treasuries interest rates jumped again and the New York stock exchanges fell in Thursday’s trading.

In China, the CPI remained stable in the annual comparison in September, contradicting expectations of a slight increase, while exports fell 6.2% in the same period, less than expected.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was also in the red today, interrupting a streak of six trading sessions of gains. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.56% in Sydney, to 7,051.00 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires