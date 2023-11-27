Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/27/2023 – 6:44

By Gabriel Bueno da Costa*

São Paulo, 11/27/2023 – Asian stock markets closed with a negative sign, this Monday, with losses in Shanghai and also in Tokyo. In China, an indicator showed growth in industrial profit in October, year-on-year, but on the stock exchanges the sentiment was negative, with developer shares once again in focus.

China’s industrial profit grew 2.7% in October, compared to the same month last year, according to official data. The rise was the third in a row, but the boost was smaller than the 11.9% annual gain seen in September. Between January and October, industrial profit in China fell 7.8% compared to the same period in 2022.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed down 0.30%, at 3,031.70 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which has a smaller scope, fell 0.38%, to 1,980.77 points. Stocks in the real estate sector and also in beverage manufacturers were under pressure. Vantone Neo Development Group led the declines, down 10%, while Zhuhai Huafa Properties fell 3.7% and Poly Developments 2.5%. Among beverage makers, Kweichow Moutai and Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory fell 0.8% and 1.5%, respectively. Shares linked to coal and semiconductors rose. In focus, Chongqing Changan Automobile rose 10% on the company’s plan for a joint venture with Huawei.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei index registered a drop of 0.53%, at 33,447.67 points. There was potential profit-taking following recent gains, and the strength of the yen affected shares of Japanese exporters. Among the worst performers of Nikkei members, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries fell 5.0%, Zensho Holdings fell 4.6% and Sumitomo Metal Mining, 3.8%.

The Kospi index, on the Seoul Stock Exchange, closed down 0.04%, at 2,495.66 points. Papers linked to the financial sector and industry were among the casualties. LG Energy Solution fell 1.8% and Samsung C&T, 0.8%. KB Financial registered a drop of 2.4%, and KakaoBank, 1.2%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index registered a drop of 0.20%, at 17,525.06 points. In Taiwan, the Taiex index fell 0.87%, at 17,137.42 points.

In Oceania, in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.76%, at 6,987.60 points, with almost all sectors falling. The Australian stock market index recorded a two-week closing low. Gold-linked stocks rose, but there was weakness in lithium and iron ore miners. Shares of supermarket chains and alcohol-related stocks also fell.

* With information from Dow Jones Newswires