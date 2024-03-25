Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/25/2024 – 5:32

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 03/25/2024 – Asian stock markets closed lower this Monday, with those in China awaiting new economic data and those in Tokyo succumbing to profit-taking after recent historic highs.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.71% to 3,026.31 points and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell 1.86% to 1,749.15 points, as investors remained cautious ahead of local indicators on industrial profit and economic activity (PMIs), to be released in the coming days.

In the Japanese market, the Nikkei fell 1.16% in Tokyo, to 40,414.12 points, in a profit-taking movement after the index reached record levels in the previous two trading sessions.

Elsewhere in Asia, losses were modest: the South Korean Kospi gave up 0.40% in Seoul, to 2,737.57 points, the Hang Seng fell 0.16% in Hong Kong, to 16,473.64 points, and the Taiex fell 0.18% in Taiwan to 20,192.25 points.

On Friday (22), the New York stock exchanges ended the week without a single direction, in a breathless trading session, after reacting with historic highs to the signal that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) continues to plan to cut your interest three times this year.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange countered the negative tone of Asia and was in the black today, very close to establishing a new unprecedented level. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.53% in Sydney, to 7,811.90 points, with gains led by real estate shares.

