Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/17/2024 – 6:17

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 07/17/2024 – Asian stock markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, as investors continue to await possible stimulus from an ongoing meeting of Chinese leaders. In Oceania, on the other hand, the Sydney market renewed its all-time high.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.45% to 2,962.85 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite Index lost 0.78% to 1,599.29 points, amid a fall in oil and aluminum stocks. In recent days, local markets have been operating in anticipation that the Chinese Communist Party would announce new stimulus measures during a four-day meeting that ends tomorrow (18), which has not yet materialized.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.43% in Tokyo to 41,097.69 points, pressured by electronics-related stocks, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.80% in Seoul to 2,843.29 points and Taiwan’s Taiex fell 0.95% to 23,769.82 points.

The Hang Seng, in turn, secured a marginal increase of 0.06% in Hong Kong, to 17,739.41 points.

Meanwhile, the Australian stock exchange, the main one in Oceania, ignored the negative bias in Asia and secured a new record, the third in the last four trading sessions. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.73% in Sydney, to an unprecedented level of 8,057.90 points, driven mainly by stocks in the real estate and technology sectors.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires