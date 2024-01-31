Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/31/2024 – 6:12

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 01/31/2024 – Asian stock exchanges closed mostly lower this Wednesday, in the wake of weak data on Chinese manufacturing activity and with investors showing caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision (Fed, the central bank of the USA), which will be known in the next few hours. In Oceania, on the other hand, the Australian market renewed its historic high amid hopes that local interest rates will be cut.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite index fell 1.48% to 2,788.55 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell 3.03% to 1,544.90 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng fell 1.39% in Hong Kong to 15,485.07 points, South Korea's Kospi fell a marginal 0.07% in Seoul to 2,497.09 points, and the Taiex gave way 0.80% in Taiwan, at 17,889.56 points.

The bad mood prevailed after official data showed that China's manufacturing PMI rose only slightly in January to 49.2, indicating a contraction in manufacturing for the fourth consecutive month.

The mood in Asian business was also cautious ahead of the Fed's interest rate announcement this afternoon. As the US central bank is widely expected to leave its base rates unchanged, investors will be watching for signs of when US interest rates might start to fall.

Dodging the negative tone in Asia for the second day in a row, the Japanese Nikkei rose 0.61% in Tokyo, to 36,286.71 points, helped by companies that released better-than-expected balance sheets, such as Komatsu (+8.6%) and Canon (+7.85%).

The Australian stock market, the main one in Oceania, closed at a record level, something it had not done since August 2021, after weak domestic inflation data improved the chances of an interest rate reduction by the RBA, as the BC of Australia is known. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.06% in Sydney, to an unprecedented level of 7,680.70 points.

