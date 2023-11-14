Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/11/2023 – 5:44

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 14/11/2023 – Asian stock markets closed mostly higher this Tuesday, extending yesterday’s gains, still amid a long-awaited meeting between the presidents of the USA and China and also in the expectation of a slowdown in prices from the USA.

Leading gains in the region, the South Korean Kospi index rose 1.23% in Seoul to 2,433.25 points, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.34% in Tokyo to 32,695.93 points and the Taiex registered a rise of 0.45% in Taiwan, at 16,915.71 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.31%, to 3,056.07 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite had a similar increase, of 0.38%, to 1,921.72 points.

Contrary to the positive bias in Asia, the Hang Seng fell 0.17% in Hong Kong, to 17,396.86 points.

Tomorrow (15), the presidents of the USA, Joe Biden, and China, Xi Jinping, will meet on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, California . It will be the first meeting of the leaders of the world’s two largest economies in about a year.

In Atixis’ assessment, the APEC summit is not the solution to the most pressing bilateral and global problems, but it is crucial to maintaining open dialogue and reducing the likelihood of a global military conflict.

Before that, this morning, new US consumer inflation (CPI) data will be released, which is crucial for the trajectory of US interest rates. Survey of Broadcast suggests that annual CPI slowed in October.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was also in the black this Tuesday, with emphasis on shares of mining and oil companies. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.83% in Sydney, to 7,006.70 points.

Contact: [email protected]

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires