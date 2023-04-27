Asian stock markets closed modestly higher on Thursday, the 27th, awaiting the first monetary policy decision by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) under the command of Kazuo Ueda and amid an easing of geopolitical tensions related to the war in Ukraine, although concerns about the US banking sector continue to weigh on Wall Street.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei index rose 0.15%, to 28,457.68 points, reversing earlier losses in a possible adjustment before the BoJ announcement, which is expected for the early hours of this Friday (28). Ueda, who took over the presidency of the Japanese BC this month, has signaled in recent days that, for the time being, he will not change the current ultra-accommodative stance of monetary policy.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng rose 0.42% in Hong Kong, at 19,840.28 points, on the expectation of earnings from companies listed on the local exchange, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.44% in Seoul , at 2,495.81 points, interrupting a sequence of five negative trading sessions, and Taiex recorded a gain of 0.24% in Taiwan, at 15,411.49 points.

In mainland China, markets were similarly in the black after Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since Ukraine was invaded by Russia 14 months ago. Xi is a close ally of the Russians. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.67%, to 3,285.88 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite advanced 0.12%, to 2,027.47 points.

The latest data on Chinese industrial profit ended up being in the background. In the first quarter, there was a 21.4% annual drop in profit, slightly less than the 22.9% decline seen in the first two months of the year.

Risk appetite prevailed in the Asian region despite renewed fears about the US banking sector. On Wednesday, shares in First Republic Bank, one of the US regional banks that suffered the most after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), fell about 30% in New York, after suffering a tumble of almost 50% on the eve, overshadowing the positive balance sheets of large US technology companies.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange contradicted the positive tone of Asia this Thursday and accumulated losses for the fifth consecutive session. The S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.32% in Sydney at 7,292.70 points. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.