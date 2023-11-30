Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/30/2023 – 5:39

By Gabriel Bueno da Costa*

São Paulo, 11/30/2023 – Asian stock markets had generally positive trading this Thursday. In China, the Shanghai Stock Exchange rose, but Shenzhen fell, amid assessments on the country’s purchasing managers index (PMI). In Tokyo, the picture was more positive, with expectations ahead of important data today in the United States, especially the consumer spending price index (PCE).

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed up 0.26%, at 3,029.67 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which has a smaller scope, fell 0.35%, to 1,970.11 points. China’s industrial PMI fell from 59.5 in October to 49.4 in November, in the official reading, when analysts interviewed by FactSet predicted 49.7. The services PMI fell from 50.6 in October to 50.2 in November, when 51.0 was expected in this case. Among stocks in focus, automakers pulled the losses, with BYD down 1.4% and Great Wall Motor, down 1.6%. Shares of telecommunications companies and those linked to consumer services did well. China Mobile rose 2.8% and Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotels, 6.4%.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index closed up 0.50%, at 33,486.89 points, closing at the day’s highest. Among the best performers, Advantest shares rose 4.3%, NEC advanced 3.9% and Makita, 3.6%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 0.29%, at 17,042.88 points. In Taiwan, Taiex rose 0.36%, to 17,433.85 points.

On the Seoul Stock Exchange, the Kospi index rose 0.61%, to 2,535.29 points, closing at the daily high. The South Korean market fell for part of the day, but gained momentum, supported by actions linked to batteries, semiconductors and maritime cargo transport. On the local agenda, the Central Bank of Korea maintained interest rates, even though it raised inflation projections this year and next.

In Oceania, the S&P/ASX 200 closed with a gain of 0.74%, at 7,087.30 points. Stocks in the financial, technology and industrial sectors were among the gains, which offset losses in dealerships. Macquarie rose 2.1% and insurers fared well, with Suncorp and IAG up 2.5% and 3.1% respectively.

Contact: [email protected]

* With information from Dow Jones Newswires