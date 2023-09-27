Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/27/2023 – 7:03

Asian stock markets closed higher this Wednesday, following the recovery in industrial profits in China and new stimulus promises from Beijing.

In Chinese markets, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.16% to 3,107.32 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite index advanced 0.39% to 1,901.98 points.

Official data showed that Chinese industrial profit jumped 17.2% year-on-year in August, recovering from the 6.7% drop seen in July. Between January and August, there was an annual decline of 11.7%, milder than the 15.5% decline accumulated up to July.

The Chinese central bank (PBoC), in turn, promised to intensify support for the world’s second largest economy, at a time of renewed concerns about the country’s real estate sector, especially the developer China Evergrande, which is facing difficulties in restructuring its gigantic debt.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.18% in Tokyo today to 32,371.90 points, while the Hang Seng rose 0.83% in Hong Kong to 17,611.87 points, South Korea’s Kospi recorded a marginal gain of 0.09% in Seoul, at 2,465.07 points, interrupting a sequence of four negative trading sessions, and Taiex rose 0.21% in Taiwan, at 16,310.435 points.

Risk appetite prevailed in the Asian region despite the weak performance of the New York stock exchanges, which yesterday fell more than 1%, returning to June levels, given the prospect that US interest rates will remain at high levels for longer.

Oceania

In Oceania, the Australian stock market ignored Asia and was in the red, after research showed an acceleration in domestic inflation. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.11% in Sydney, to 7,030.30 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires