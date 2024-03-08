Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 5:55

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 03/08/2024 – Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific closed broadly higher this Friday, after Wall Street reacted with gains yesterday to new indications that the US is closer to cutting its basic interest rates.

Leading the movement in the Asian region, the South Korean Kospi advanced 1.24% in Seoul, to 2,680.35 points, while the Hang Seng rose 0.76% in Hong Kong, to 16,353.39 points, the Japanese Nikkei had a modest up 0.23% in Tokyo, at 39,688.94 points, and Taiex registered a gain of 0.47% in Taiwan, at 19,785.32 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.61%, to 3,046.02 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite index showed an increase of 1.07%, to 1,719.71 points. Technology and telecommunications stocks performed strongly after the Chinese minister for the sector promised to consolidate and improve China's competitive advantages in the area, during the annual meeting of the National People's Congress, according to state media.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange closed the session at a record level for the second day in a row. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.07% in Sydney, to an unprecedented level of 7,847.00 points.

The good mood in Asia and the Pacific came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said yesterday that the Fed was “not far” from being able to start cutting interest rates, in its second day of testimony in the American Congress. Markets have been pricing in that the Fed's first rate cut will come in June.

In reaction to Powell, New York stock markets rose yesterday, with a new closing high for the S&P 500.

In the next few hours, the US will release a monthly employment report, the so-called payroll, which is fundamental to the trajectory of US basic interest rates.

Contact: [email protected]

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires