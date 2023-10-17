Asian stock markets close higher, after gains in NY with relief over the Middle East

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/17/2023 – 5:52

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 10/17/2023 – Asian stock markets closed mostly higher this Tuesday, following the good performance of Wall Street yesterday, amid an relief in concerns about the crisis in the Middle East.

Leading gains in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei index rose 1.20% in Tokyo to 32,040.29 points, while the Hang Seng rose 0.75% in Hong Kong to 17,773.34 points and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.75% in Tokyo to 32,040.29 points. of 0.98% in Seoul, at 2,460.17 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite had a slight increase of 0.32%, at 3,083.50 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite was practically stable, at 1,884.20 points.

On the contrary, Taiex ended today’s trading session with a marginal drop of 0.06% in Taiwan, at 16,642.55 points.

Yesterday, New York stocks rose around 1%, as an expected ground invasion by Israeli forces in Gaza did not materialize. Tomorrow (18), US President Joe Biden will visit Israel and Jordan, in an attempt to avoid an escalation of the conflict in the region.

Late tonight, China releases its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter, as well as monthly retail and industrial data. In 2023, the growth target for the world’s second largest economy is around 5%.

In Oceania, the Sydney stock exchange was in the black, but reduced gains after the Australian central bank (RBA) warned, in monetary policy minutes, that it is willing to raise interest rates again if there is any sign that inflation is not slowing down. at a fast enough pace. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.42%, to 7,056.10 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires