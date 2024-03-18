Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/18/2024 – 5:47

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 03/18/2024 – Asian stock markets closed higher this Monday, following better-than-expected economic data from China and awaiting the interest rate decision from the Bank of Japan (BoJ).

Leading gains in Asia, the Nikkei index jumped 2.67% in Tokyo today to 39,740.44 points, helped by electronics and real estate stocks, as the yen gave back some of its recent gains against the dollar before the BoJ's monetary policy announcement. The expectation is that the Japanese BC will end its negative interest rate policy, adopted more than eight years ago, in the early hours of this Tuesday (19).

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.99% to 3,084.93 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite advanced 1.62% to 1,803.45 points, after official data showed that industrial production, retail sales and investments in fixed assets in the world's second largest economy increased more than expected in the first two months of the year.

The Chinese real estate sector, however, remains a focus of concern, with a sharp drop in sales of new homes in the first two months of 2024.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng showed a slight gain of 0.09% in Hong Kong, at 16,737.12 points, the South Korean Kospi advanced 0.71% in Seoul, at 2,685.84 points, and the Taiex rose 1% in Taiwan, at 19,879.75 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market remained close to stability, with investors expecting the RBA – as the country's Central Bank is known – to leave its basic interest rate unchanged tomorrow (19). The S&P/ASX 200 rose marginally by 0.07% in Sydney, to 7,675.80 points.

The week will also bring a monetary policy decision in the USA. The forecast is that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) will maintain its interest rates at current levels for the fifth consecutive time.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires