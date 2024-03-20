Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/20/2024 – 5:52

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 03/20/2024 – Asian stock markets closed mostly higher this Wednesday, after the Chinese central bank (PBoC) left its main interest rates unchanged and waited for the announcement of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, or Fed , as the US BC is known.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.55% to 3,079.69 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite index rose 0.61% to 1,806.61 points. Late last night, the PBoC maintained its benchmark interest rates for 1- and 5-year loans (LPRs) at 3.45% and 3.95%, respectively. Last month, the longer rate had been reduced.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng rose marginally by 0.08% in Hong Kong to 16,543.07 points and South Korea's Kospi rose 1.28% in Seoul to 2,690.14 points. In the opposite direction, Taiex fell 0.37% in Taiwan, to 19,784.45 points.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange did not operate today due to a holiday, one day after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised its base interest rate for the first time in 17 years, from -0.1% to the range of 0% to 0.1 %.

Investors in Asia and other parts of the world are awaiting the Fed's monetary policy decision, to be announced in the afternoon. As the American Central Bank is expected to maintain its interest rates at current levels for the fifth consecutive time, attention will turn to new projections for the US economy and estimates of how many interest cuts could occur this year.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was slightly in the red, pressured by shares of some of the largest companies traded in Sydney. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.10%, to 7,695.80 points.

