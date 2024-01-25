Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/25/2024 – 5:40

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 01/25/2024 – Asian stock markets closed higher this Thursday, with Chinese shares extending recent gains, after Beijing announced a series of stimulus measures to boost growth in the world's second largest economy.

In the third consecutive day of gains, mainland Chinese markets led the positive wave today: the Shanghai Composite index jumped 3.03% to 2,906.11 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite advanced 2.62% to 1,689.98 points.

Yesterday, the Chinese central bank (PBoC) announced a cut in the banking reserve requirement rate that should inject around 1 trillion yuan (US$141 billion) into the economy. In addition, it published rules for loans aimed at the real estate sector, which has faced serious difficulties for years.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng rose 1.96% in Hong Kong, to 16,211.96 points, and the Taiex rose 0.71% in Taiwan, to 18,002.62 points, while the Tokyo and Tokyo stock exchanges Seoul made only marginal gains. The Japanese Nikkei rose 0.03% to 36,236.47 points, and the Kospi rose 0.03% to 2,470.34 points after South Korea published slightly better-than-expected growth data. .

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the black for the fifth consecutive session, with emphasis on the mining sector. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.48% in Sydney, to 7,555.40 points.

