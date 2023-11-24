Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/24/2023 – 6:24

By Gabriel Bueno da Costa*

São Paulo, 11/24/2023 – Asian stock markets did not have a single direction this Friday. When Japan returned from the holiday, the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose, but Shanghai fell. The day, moreover, was atypical for the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, which led to a pause in business yesterday and an abbreviated session today in the country.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed down 0.68%, at 3,040.97 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which has a smaller scope, fell 1.08%, to 1,988.33 points. Market strategist at IG, Jun Rong Yeap commented that, despite recent measures to stimulate the real estate sector by Beijing, there continues to be caution about the situation in this segment. Furthermore, recent data from the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) around the world point to global demand still being contained, which tends to affect the Chinese recovery, he added. Among highlighted stocks, software companies led losses today, with Beijing Kingsoft Office Software down 4.9% and Shanghai Baosight Software down 2.4%.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei index registered an increase of 0.52%, to 33,625.53 points. The weakness of the yen helped shares of Japanese exporters, while the country’s core consumer inflation in October was seen as below forecast, which contributed to optimism. Automakers stood out, with Mazda Motor up 3.0% and Toyota Motor up 2.8%. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries registered an increase of 6.2%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index closed down 0.73%, at 2,496.63 points, closing at the day’s low. Shares linked to the technology sector weighed on the index, but there was an increase in direction, with the holiday in the US affecting the presence of foreigners. SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics fell 1.6% and 1.0%, respectively. LG Electronics fell 1.0%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 1.96%, to 17,559.42 points. In Taiwan, Taiex fell just 0.04%, to 17,287.42 points, after oscillating between gains and losses throughout the session.

In Oceania, in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.17%, at 7,040.80 points. The Australian stock market thus corrected part of the more widespread losses seen the previous day. Dealers did well this Friday, which offset the loss seen in the information technology sector.

Contact: [email protected]

* With information from Dow Jones Newswires