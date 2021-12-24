Asian stock markets closed the last trading session before Christmas alternating between gains and losses. With a shorter trading session on Friday in some markets and low liquidity in general, part of the mainland markets did not follow the robust rally seen on Thursday in New York. On radar, it follows the situation of the coronavirus pandemic and the spread of the Ômicron variant.

The Japanese Nikkei index had a modest drop of 0.05% to 28,782.59 points.

In Hong Kong, trading closed earlier and the Hang Seng Index rose 0.13% to 23,223.76 points, with Macau casino operators leading the gains after an official report by the local government eased some investor fears about potentially stricter rules for the sector.

The South Korean Kospi advanced 0.48%, to 3,012.43 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.69%, to 3,618.05 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite retreated 1.30%, to 2,491.96 points.

According to analysts consulted by Dow Jones Newswires, the trading session in Chinese markets was influenced by a profit-taking movement this Friday. Taiex, finally, registered slightly positive performance in Taiwan, gaining 0.08, to 17,961.64 points.

In addition to the movement in the last trading session of the week on Wall Street, evaluations regarding the Ômicron strain were monitored by traders.

For analyst Edward Moya, from Oanda, the new, more contagious variant looks more like a “short-term disruption” rather than a “destructive force that could throw the global economy off course”, as studies published throughout this week indicate less severity in cases of Ômicron infection.

In Japan, investors digested consumer inflation data, which rose 0.6% between October and November and rose 0.1% year-on-year.

Capital Economics comments that the monthly acceleration came through higher prices in the energy and fresh food sector, while “underlying inflation” remains weak. Thus, although inflation should accelerate in the coming months, it is unlikely that it will exceed the level of 1% per year”, says the house.

In a recent speech, the president of the Bank of Japan (BoJ, its acronym in English), Haruhiko Kuroda, said that the BC is committed to maintaining monetary accommodation until the annual inflation target of 2% per year is reached in the country.

Oceania

In Oceania, the Australian S&P/ASX index advanced 0.44% to 7,420.30 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires

