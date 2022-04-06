An Asian resident was surprised by a woman who broke into his car while he was standing in front of a balance filling machine in Dubai, completely covering her face, which she decorated with makeup, with a mask, but he was shocked when she spoke, as her voice was rough and it turned out that she was a man in disguise who attacked and robbed him under duress, but the Dubai Police were on the lookout for him, so he arrested him Soon.

In detail, the Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a two-year prison sentence and a fine of 6,700 dirhams against a Comorian accused who disguised himself as a woman, then impersonated a policeman, and stole an (Asian) man under duress after he took out a charger with the Dubai Police logo on it, punched him in the neck and then He kidnapped his wallet containing 6,700 dirhams and fled.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he was in front of one of the balance filling machines in his car, then he was surprised by the suspect entering the car and sitting next to him in the front seat, wearing women’s clothes and covering his face. The accused must tell him shortly.

The victim added that the accused brought him an object that looked like a card, but often a mobile charger with the Dubai Police logo on it, in white. The amount was requested and the victim was asked to leave, and the latter responded.

He indicated that he did not ask the accused to show any other cards proving his identity, or his data because he was afraid of him, and he thought that he was a policeman in disguise, pointing out that he was putting makeup on his face, and wearing a muzzle on his face, and then assaulted him by punching him in the neck, when he inquired about The reason for his taking the money. He explained that the accused was presented to him in the diagnostic queue, and it was confirmed that he was the one who stole the money from him and recognized him.

The Criminal Court ruled that the accused be imprisoned for two years and a fine of 6,700 dirhams, so he appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, which concluded that the contested ruling surrounded the incident and provided evidence derived from what the victim testified, the testimony of the one in charge by the police, as well as the confessions of the accused in the police record, And it is justified evidence, confirming its lack of confidence in the defendant’s denial and upholding the initial verdict.



