The owner of the Ludwigsburg restaurant “Lemongrass” San Tran Thi attaches great importance to quality. Some do not want to understand that this has its price. © Lemongrass

As a “Neigschmegder” it is not always easy to understand the Swabian mentality. The owner of a Vietnamese restaurant in Ludwigsburg is also surprised at the behavior of some of his guests.

Ludwigsburg – The “Lemongrass” restaurant in Ludwigsburg is known far beyond the city limits for its Vietnamese specialties. Operator San Tran Thi attaches great importance to freshness and, for example, always has freshly caught fish in the house. Instead of glutamate, he relies on authentic, country-specific spices and thus inspires his customers. However, some Swabian guests apparently do not want to understand that quality has its price. San Tran Thi reports on how customers want to share their portions with others.

Restaurant owner appeals to guests: “We have to live too!”

In a video shared on TikTok by a Lemongrass guest, the restaurant owner shares a curious anecdote. Eight Swabians keep coming to him, and their attitude surprises him. “They said to me: We are Swabians. Can they order food for four people?” For San Tran Thi, the demand is incomprehensible. In a restaurant, he thinks it’s normal for everyone to order their own food. “We have to live too!” he appeals to his guests.

Even if he can’t quite understand the ideas of the Swabian guests, San Tran Thi shows humor. “I went to the public utility company and said: I too am a Swabian. Could I just pay 50 percent for the energy? So they said to me: Get lost, you!” To his guests he said: “You used the word Swabia. Swabians are thrifty, but not stingy! Swabians live and let live.” A guest featured in the video, who has overheard San Tran This reporting, replies wittily: “Live yes, let live, sometimes difficult.”

The Swabian mentality makes you shake your head – even away from the lemongrass

Meanwhile, the owner of Lemongrass is not the only one who shakes his head at the Swabian mentality.